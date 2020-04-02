Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for La-Z-Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in La-Z-Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $30.91 and $31.47 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of La-Z-Boy Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of La-Z-Boy Inc have traded between a low of $27.79 and a high of $37.48 and closed yesterday at $31.39, which is 13% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures residential and office upholstered furniture. The Company's product lines include motion, stationary and modular seating, desks, cabinets, conference tables, dining room and bedroom furniture, and book cases. La-Z-Boy markets its products through department and furniture stores, mass merchandisers, and La-Z-Boy showcase galleries.

Potential upside of 9.4% exists for La-Z-Boy Inc, based on a current level of $31.39 and analysts' average consensus price target of $34.33. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $31.73 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $32.53.

