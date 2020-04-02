Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Kohls Corp (:KSS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Kohls Corp (:KSS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $42.77 and $44.09 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Kohls Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Kohls Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.50 and a high of $75.91 and closed yesterday at $43.75, 3% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Kohl's Corporation operates a chain of family-oriented department stores. The Company's stores feature apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children; soft home products such as sheets and pillows; and housewares targeted to middle income customers. Kohl's also offers online shopping as well as offers store credit cards.

Potential upside of 55.3% exists for Kohls Corp, based on a current level of $43.75 and analysts' average consensus price target of $67.94. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $47.71 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $51.90.

