Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $136.98 and $137.44 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Kimberly-Clark may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is currently priced 19.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $109.57. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $136.88, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $134.51.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a global health and hygiene company that manufactures and provides consumer products. The Company's products include diapers, tissues, paper towels, incontinence care products, surgical gowns, and disposable face masks. Kimberly-Clark's products are sold in countries around the world.

Kimberly-Clark share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $149.23 and a 52-week low of $110.66 and closed yesterday at 23% above that low price at $135.73 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

