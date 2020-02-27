Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Kellogg Co (NYSE:K)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $63.47 and $64.24 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Kellogg Co may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Kellogg Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $71.05 and a 52-week low of $51.34 and closed yesterday at 22% above that low price at $62.77 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% higher and 0.24% lower over the past week, respectively.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and other convenience foods. The Company's products include cereals, cookies, crackers, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit snacks, frozen waffles, and veggie foods. Kellogg markets its products in the United States, Canada, and other countries throughout the world.

Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) has potential upside of 11.2% based on a current price of $62.77 and analysts' consensus price target of $69.79. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $67.83, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $62.44.

