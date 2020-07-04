Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Kar Auction Serv (NYSE:KAR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Kar Auction Serv (NYSE:KAR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $9.85 and $10.74 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Kar Auction Serv may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Kar Auction Serv has overhead space with shares priced $10.80, or 82.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $61.05. Kar Auction Serv shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.21 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $24.22.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kar Auction Serv have traded between a low of $9.41 and a high of $63.17 and closed yesterday at $10.80, which is 15% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 4.85% lower and 5.69% lower over the past week, respectively.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. provides wholesale vehicle auction services in North America. The Company facilitates a marketplace providing auction services for sellers and offers used and salvage vehicles through physical auction locations and multiple proprietary Internet websites.

