Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Kansas City Sout (NYSE:KSU)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Kansas City Sout (NYSE:KSU) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $170.29 and $170.65 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Kansas City Sout may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiary, is the holding company for transportation segment subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company operates a railroad system that provides shippers with rail freight services in commercial and industrial markets of the United States and Mexico.

Kansas City Sout share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $175.10 and a 52-week low of $101.91 and closed yesterday at 68% above that low price at $171.07 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.52% higher and 0.64% higher over the past week, respectively.

Based on a current price of $171.07, Kansas City Sout is currently 30.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $119.53. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $159.65 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $136.43.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kansas City Sout and will alert subscribers who have KSU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.