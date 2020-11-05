Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $147.89 and $149.18 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Johnson&Johnson may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Johnson&Johnson have traded between a low of $109.16 and a high of $157.00 and closed yesterday at $148.70, which is 36% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% higher and 0.26% higher over the past week, respectively.

Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is currently priced 2.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $145.00. Johnson&Johnson shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $139.26 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $137.76.

Johnson & Johnson manufactures health care products and provides related services for the consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices and diagnostics markets. The Company sells products such as skin and hair care products, acetaminophen products, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic equipment, and surgical equipment in countries located around the world.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Johnson&Johnson and will alert subscribers who have JNJ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.