Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for John B Sanfilipp (NASDAQ:JBSS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in John B Sanfilipp (NASDAQ:JBSS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $82.78 and $85.22 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of John B Sanfilipp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Based on a current price of $84.22, John B Sanfilipp is currently 9.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $76.00. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $87.74, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $78.18.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. processes, packages, markets, and distributes shelled nuts, in-shell nuts, and sesame sticks. The Company also markets and distributes a diverse product line of other food and snack items, including peanut butter, candy and confections, natural snacks and trail mixes, sunflower seeds, corn snacks, sesame sticks, and other sesame snack products.

Over the past year, John B Sanfilipp has traded in a range of $66.35 to $107.86 and closed yesterday at $84.22, 27% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

