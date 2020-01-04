Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $8.96 and $9.25 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Jetblue Airways may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides non-stop passenger flight service through its Airbus A320 aircraft. The Company's airline is based in New York's John F. Kennedy Airport and currently flies to various destinations in the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, Jetblue Airways share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.61 and a high of $21.65 and closed yesterday at $8.95, 35% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) has potential upside of 163.5% based on a current price of $8.95 and analysts' consensus price target of $23.58. Jetblue Airways shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.08 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $17.85.

