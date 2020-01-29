Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $135.48 and $137.98 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ipg Photonics may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Ipg Photonics share prices have been bracketed by a low of $80.68 and a high of $185.45 and closed yesterday at $136.60, 69% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) has potential upside of 100.0% based on a current price of $136.60 and analysts' consensus price target of $273.14. Ipg Photonics shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $139.81 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $141.78.

IPG Photonics Corporation produces high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers. The Company develops and commercializes optical fiber-based lasers used in a wide range of applications such as materials processing, telecommunications, and medical applications.

