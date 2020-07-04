Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Invesco Mortgage (NYSE:IVR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Invesco Mortgage (NYSE:IVR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $2.13 and $2.62 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Invesco Mortgage may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Trust acquires, finances, and manages residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans.

Invesco Mortgage (NYSE:IVR) has potential upside of 626.0% based on a current price of $2.29 and analysts' consensus price target of $16.62. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.23 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $15.38.

Over the past year, Invesco Mortgage has traded in a range of $1.82 to $18.30 and closed yesterday at $2.29, 26% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 9.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.1%.

