Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $7.67 and $7.88 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Invesco Ltd may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) has potential upside of 369.4% based on a current price of $7.67 and analysts' consensus price target of $36.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.74 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $15.32.

Invesco Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.75 and a 52-week low of $7.20 and closed yesterday at 7% above that low price at $7.67 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.7%.

Invesco Ltd. provides investment management services. The Company offers equity, fixed income, separate accounts, exchange traded, collective, and balance mutual funds. Invesco serves customers globally.

