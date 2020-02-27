Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $561.81 and $573.81 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Intuitive Surgic may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intuitive Surgic have traded between a low of $555.02 and a high of $1054.77 and closed yesterday at $557.00, which is 0% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Based on a current price of $557.00, Intuitive Surgic is currently 17.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $462.47. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $590.17, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $542.16.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. design, manufactures, and markets surgical systems. The Company offers endoscopes, endoscopic retractors and disectors, scissors, scalpels, forceps, needle holders, electrocautery, ultrasonic cutters, and accessories during surgical procedures. Intuitive Surgical operates worldwide.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Intuitive Surgic. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Intuitive Surgic in search of a potential trend change.