Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $567.50 and $571.57 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Intuitive Surgic may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Intuitive Surgic has traded in a range of $562.42 to $1054.77 and closed yesterday at $570.35, 1% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG) defies analysts with a current price ($570.35) 18.9% above its average consensus price target of $462.47. Intuitive Surgic shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $587.07 and support at its 200-day MA of $535.23.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. design, manufactures, and markets surgical systems. The Company offers endoscopes, endoscopic retractors and disectors, scissors, scalpels, forceps, needle holders, electrocautery, ultrasonic cutters, and accessories during surgical procedures. Intuitive Surgical operates worldwide.

