Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $32.52 and $33.06 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Intl Paper Co may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intl Paper Co have traded between a low of $26.38 and a high of $47.64 and closed yesterday at $32.60, which is 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.5% lower and 1.93% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 92.5% for shares of Intl Paper Co based on a current price of $32.60 and an average consensus analyst price target of $62.75. Intl Paper Co shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.28 and support at the 50-day MA of $32.39.

International Paper Company produces and distributes paper products. The Company offers uncoated printing and writing papers, pulp, and fiber-based packaging products. International Paper serves customers globally.

