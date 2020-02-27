Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $39.38 and $39.93 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Intl Paper Co may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 60.9% exists for Intl Paper Co, based on a current level of $39.00 and analysts' average consensus price target of $62.75. Intl Paper Co shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $43.01 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $44.08.

Over the past year, Intl Paper Co has traded in a range of $36.45 to $47.98 and closed yesterday at $39.00, 7% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

International Paper Company produces and distributes paper products. The Company offers uncoated printing and writing papers, pulp, and fiber-based packaging products. International Paper serves customers globally.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Intl Paper Co and will alert subscribers who have IP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.