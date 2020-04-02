Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $40.82 and $41.08 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Intl Paper Co may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) has potential upside of 52.1% based on a current price of $41.25 and analysts' consensus price target of $62.75. Intl Paper Co shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $43.24 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $45.14.

International Paper Company produces and distributes paper products. The Company offers uncoated printing and writing papers, pulp, and fiber-based packaging products. International Paper serves customers globally.

Over the past year, Intl Paper Co has traded in a range of $36.45 to $48.24 and closed yesterday at $41.25, 13% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

