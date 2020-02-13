Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $139.41 and $139.84 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Intl Flvr & Frag may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Intl Flvr & Frag share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $152.95 and a 52-week low of $104.86 and closed yesterday at 33% above that low price at $139.14 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Potential upside of 3.2% exists for Intl Flvr & Frag, based on a current level of $139.14 and analysts' average consensus price target of $143.65. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $132.11 and further support at its 200-day MA of $131.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. creates, manufactures, and supplies flavors and fragrances for the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. The Company's flavors and fragrances are individual ingredients and compounds of a large number of ingredients that are blended, mixed, and reacted together to produce proprietary formulas.

