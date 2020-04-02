Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $55.27 and $56.29 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Interdigital Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) has potential upside of 65.4% based on a current price of $55.63 and analysts' consensus price target of $92.00. Interdigital Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $56.15 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $58.81.

Interdigital Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $74.56 and a 52-week low of $47.02 and closed yesterday at 18% above that low price at $55.63 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

InterDigital, Inc. of Pennsylvania develops technology for advanced digital wireless telecommunications applications. The Company offers both time division multiple access and wide band code division multiple access proprietary and standards compliant digital wireless technology to customers, licensees, and companies.

