Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Installed Buildi (NYSE:IBP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Installed Buildi (NYSE:IBP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $74.49 and $76.39 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Installed Buildi may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Installed Buildi (NYSE:IBP) is currently priced 7.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $70.29. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $72.11 and further support at its 200-day MA of $60.75.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Installed Buildi have traded between a low of $38.28 and a high of $80.25 and closed yesterday at $76.18, which is 99% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Installed Building Products Inc installs residential insulation in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors.

