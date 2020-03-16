Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Insight Enterpri (NASDAQ:NSIT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Insight Enterpri (NASDAQ:NSIT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $39.29 and $41.72 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Insight Enterpri may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 25.4% for shares of Insight Enterpri based on a current price of $41.07 and an average consensus analyst price target of $51.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $58.69 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $62.58.

Insight Enterpri share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $73.22 and a 52-week low of $38.89 and closed yesterday at 6% above that low price at $41.07 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.44% lower and 4.12% lower over the past week, respectively.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. offers information technology hardware, software, and services to large enterprises, small to medium sized businesses, and public sector institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Insight Enterpri and will alert subscribers who have NSIT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.