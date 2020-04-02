Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $76.27 and $77.86 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Inphi Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Inphi Corp have traded between a low of $36.70 and a high of $85.04 and closed yesterday at $76.40, which is 108% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.76% higher and 0.34% higher over the past week, respectively.

Inphi Corporation provides analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. The Company solutions offers speed interface between analog signals and digital information in systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, data center and enterprise servers, and storage platforms.

Based on a current price of $76.40, Inphi Corp is currently 55.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $34.10. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $75.71 and further support at its 200-day MA of $61.80.

