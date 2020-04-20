Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $46.93 and $49.75 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Inogen Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Inogen Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $105.35 and a 52-week low of $31.21 and closed yesterday at 58% above that low price at $49.30 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Inogen, Inc. develops and manufactures healthcare products. The Company offers oxygen concentrator, cart, carry bags, backpacks, external battery chargers, and universal power supply for obstructive pulmonary disease patients. Inogen distributes its products worldwide.

Inogen Inc has overhead space with shares priced $49.30, or 72.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $178.25. Inogen Inc shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $54.29 and support at the 50-day MA of $46.44.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Inogen Inc and will alert subscribers who have INGN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.