Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Innerworkings In (NASDAQ:INWK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Innerworkings In (NASDAQ:INWK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $1.87 and $2.30 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Innerworkings In may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides print procurement solutions to corporate clients in the United States. The Company, utilizes its proprietary software applications and database to create solutions that store, analyze, and track the production capabilities of its supplier networks, as well as quote and price data for bids and print jobs.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Innerworkings In have traded between a low of $1.57 and a high of $5.81 and closed yesterday at $2.30, which is 46% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.2%.

Potential upside of 491.3% exists for Innerworkings In, based on a current level of $2.30 and analysts' average consensus price target of $13.60. Innerworkings In shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $4.12 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $4.26.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Innerworkings In and will alert subscribers who have INWK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.