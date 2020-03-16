Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $4.44 and $4.90 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Immersion Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Immersion Corp have traded between a low of $4.42 and a high of $10.74 and closed yesterday at $4.90, which is 11% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) has potential upside of 221.4% based on a current price of $4.90 and analysts' consensus price target of $15.75. Immersion Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $7.33 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $7.60.

Immersion Corporation develops and licenses hardware and software. The Company offers touch feedback technology solutions in mobile devices, automotive touchscreen and touchpads, medical training equipment, gaming consoles, and other consumer electronics. Immersion enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Immersion serves customers worldwide.

