Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $293.07 and $295.69 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Illumina Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Based on a current price of $293.41, Illumina Inc is currently 10.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $263.06. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $313.11 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $322.20.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Illumina Inc have traded between a low of $263.30 and a high of $380.76 and closed yesterday at $293.41, which is 11% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Illumina, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the large scale analysis of genetic variation and biological function. The Company provides a comprehensive line of products and services that currently serve the sequencing, genotyping and gene expression markets for genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and biotechnology companies.

