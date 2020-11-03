Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $40.87 and $46.39 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Iberiabank Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Iberiabank Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.86 and a 52-week low of $47.54 and closed yesterday at -4% above that low price at $45.80 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

IBERIABANK Corporation is the holding company for IBERIABANK, a commercial bank conducting business from a network of offices located throughout Louisiana. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate consumer and commercial loans. IBERIABANK also offers discount brokerage services through a wholly owned subsidiary.

Iberiabank Corp has overhead space with shares priced $45.80, or 49.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $90.10. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $70.84 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $73.27.

