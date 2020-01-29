Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $21.07 and $21.42 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Huntsman Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 88.2% for shares of Huntsman Corp based on a current price of $21.33 and an average consensus analyst price target of $40.14. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $21.62 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $23.26.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and markets differentiated chemicals. The Company offers accelerators, advanced materials, agricultural surfactants, amine oxides, butylene carbonate, clarite, carbonates, dimethylpiperazine, ethanolamines, pigments, and wide variety of other chemicals. Huntsman serves consumer and industrial markets worldwide.

Huntsman Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.66 and a 52-week low of $17.33 and closed yesterday at 23% above that low price at $21.33 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Huntsman Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Huntsman Corp in search of a potential trend change.