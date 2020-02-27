Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Huntington Ingal (NYSE:HII)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Huntington Ingal (NYSE:HII) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $222.87 and $225.59 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Huntington Ingal may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) designs, builds, and maintains nuclear and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and Coast Guard. The Company also provides after-market services for military ships worldwide. HII consists of two primary business divisions, Newport News Shipbuilding and Ingalls Shipbuilding.

Huntington Ingal share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $279.71 and a 52-week low of $196.26 and closed yesterday at 12% above that low price at $219.76 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Potential upside of 17.6% exists for Huntington Ingal, based on a current level of $219.76 and analysts' average consensus price target of $258.45. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $231.58 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $259.68.

