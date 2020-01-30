Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hunt (Jb) Trans (NASDAQ:JBHT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Hunt (Jb) Trans (NASDAQ:JBHT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $113.07 and $113.96 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Hunt (Jb) Trans may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Hunt (Jb) Trans (NASDAQ:JBHT) has potential upside of 15.9% based on a current price of $111.93 and analysts' consensus price target of $129.75. Hunt (Jb) Trans shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $115.70 and support at its 200-day MA of $105.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. provides logistics services. The Company transports a variety of products including automotive parts, department store merchandise, paper and wood products, food and beverages, plastics, chemicals, and manufacturing materials and supplies.

In the past 52 weeks, Hunt (Jb) Trans share prices have been bracketed by a low of $83.64 and a high of $122.29 and closed yesterday at $111.93, 34% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% higher and 0.21% lower over the past week, respectively.

