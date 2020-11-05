Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $374.25 and $379.87 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Humana Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) defies analysts with a current price ($377.50) 19.6% above its average consensus price target of $303.67. Humana Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $330.36 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $320.31.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Humana Inc have traded between a low of $208.25 and a high of $392.58 and closed yesterday at $377.50, which is 81% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Humana Inc. is a managed health care company with medical members located in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company offers coordinated health care through health maintenance organizations, preferred provider organizations, point-of-service plans, and administrative services products. Humana offers its products to employer groups, government-sponsored plans, and individuals.

