Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $23.23 and $23.39 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of H&R Block Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 36.9% for shares of H&R Block Inc based on a current price of $22.65 and an average consensus analyst price target of $31.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $23.75 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $25.59.

H&R Block, Inc. provides a wide range of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The Company provides tax services to the general public, accounting and consulting services, and consumer financial and personal productivity software. H&R Block provides its tax services to clients in the United States and other countries.

H&R Block Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.62 and a 52-week low of $22.79 and closed yesterday at -1% above that low price at $22.65 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 0.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

