Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $16.36 and $16.41 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Host Hotels & Re may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Host Hotels & Re has traded in a range of $15.51 to $20.35 and closed yesterday at $16.35, 5% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a real estate trust. The Trust which owns or holds controlling interests in upscale and luxury full-service hotel lodging properties in areas that include Washington, D.C., Toronto and Calgary, Canada, Mexico City, Mexico and Santiago, Chile, as well as Italy, Spain, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Host Hotels & Re has overhead space with shares priced $16.35, or 22.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $21.12. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $17.60 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $17.69.

