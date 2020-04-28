Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $46.94 and $47.09 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Hormel Foods Crp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Hormel Foods Corporation manufactures and markets consumer-branded meat and food products. The Company processes meat and poultry products and produces a variety of prepared foods. Hormel markets its products around the world under a variety of branded names.

Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL) is currently priced 23.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $35.67. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.84 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $43.97.

Over the past year, Hormel Foods Crp has traded in a range of $37.00 to $51.53 and closed yesterday at $46.65, 26% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% higher and 0.17% lower over the past week, respectively.

