Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $31.11 and $32.45 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Homestreet Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) is currently priced 12.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $28.20. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $32.58, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $29.38.

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company principally engaged in commercial lending, commercial and consumer retail banking, and real estate lending.

Homestreet Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.40 and a 52-week low of $24.10 and closed yesterday at 34% above that low price at $32.33 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Homestreet Inc and will alert subscribers who have HMST in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.