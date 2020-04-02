Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $229.35 and $230.30 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Home Depot Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is currently priced 8.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $210.98. Home Depot Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $221.88 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $217.19.

The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer that sells building materials and home improvement products. The Company sells a wide assortment of building materials, home improvement and lawn and garden products, and provide a number of services. Home Depot operates throughout the United States, Canada, China, and Mexico.

Home Depot Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $239.31 and a 52-week low of $177.41 and closed yesterday at 31% above that low price at $231.54 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

