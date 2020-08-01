Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $109.04 and $109.30 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Hilton Worldwide may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) is currently priced 14.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $92.30. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $103.97 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $95.35.

In the past 52 weeks, Hilton Worldwide share prices have been bracketed by a low of $69.12 and a high of $112.69 and closed yesterday at $108.40, 57% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services. Hilton Worldwide Holdings owns and manages hotels, resorts, and time share properties globally.

