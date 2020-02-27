Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $99.26 and $100.82 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Hilton Worldwide may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services. Hilton Worldwide Holdings owns and manages hotels, resorts, and time share properties globally.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hilton Worldwide have traded between a low of $81.66 and a high of $115.48 and closed yesterday at $97.75, which is 20% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 0.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) is currently priced 5.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $92.30. Hilton Worldwide shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $99.07 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $109.84.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hilton Worldwide and will alert subscribers who have HLT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.