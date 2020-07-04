Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $18.03 and $19.33 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Herman Miller may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Herman Miller share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.87 and a 52-week low of $14.39 and closed yesterday at 32% above that low price at $19.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.9%.

There is potential upside of 119.3% for shares of Herman Miller based on a current price of $19.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $41.67. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $31.80 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $41.17.

Herman Miller, Inc. researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior office furnishings, furniture systems, products, and services. The Company markets its products to companies, organizations, and individuals.

