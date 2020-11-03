Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Heritage Commerc (NASDAQ:HTBK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Heritage Commerc (NASDAQ:HTBK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $8.16 and $8.84 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Heritage Commerc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 118.6% for shares of Heritage Commerc based on a current price of $8.83 and an average consensus analyst price target of $19.30. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.66 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.95.

Heritage Commerc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.27 and a 52-week low of $8.75 and closed yesterday at 1% above that low price at $8.83 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, attracts deposits from the general public and uses such funds to originate a variety of commercial and consumer loans. Heritage Commerce serves customers in Santa Clara and Alameda counties in California, as well as the San Francisco Bay area.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Heritage Commerc and will alert subscribers who have HTBK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.