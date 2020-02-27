Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $63.57 and $64.90 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Henry Schein Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Henry Schein, Inc. distributes healthcare products and services including practice management software to office-based healthcare practitioners. The Company has operations in North America and other countries. Henry Schein's operations include direct marketing, telesales, and field sales.

Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) has potential upside of 21.8% based on a current price of $63.25 and analysts' consensus price target of $77.06. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $66.64 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $68.68.

In the past 52 weeks, Henry Schein Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $56.58 and a high of $73.99 and closed yesterday at $63.25, 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

