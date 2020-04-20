Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Helix Energy Sol (NYSE:HLX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Helix Energy Sol (NYSE:HLX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $1.48 and $1.59 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Helix Energy Sol may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Helix Energy Sol has traded in a range of $0.99 to $10.00 and closed yesterday at $1.54, 56% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 14.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.2%.

Helix Energy Sol (NYSE:HLX) has potential upside of 495.2% based on a current price of $1.54 and analysts' consensus price target of $9.17. Helix Energy Sol shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $4.20 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $7.39.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is a marine contractor and operator of offshore oil and gas properties and production facilities. The Company seeks to align the interests of the producer and contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities, and undeveloped reserve plays.

