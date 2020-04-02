Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $66.43 and $67.54 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Healthequity Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Consumers can access their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, evaluate and pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, and earn wellness incentives.

There is potential upside of 2.0% for shares of Healthequity Inc based on a current price of $66.44 and an average consensus analyst price target of $67.78. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $69.88, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $66.40.

Over the past year, Healthequity Inc has traded in a range of $50.87 to $85.07 and closed yesterday at $66.44, 31% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

