Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Healthcare Servs (NASDAQ:HCSG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Healthcare Servs (NASDAQ:HCSG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $20.89 and $21.67 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Healthcare Servs may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Healthcare Servs share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.98 and a 52-week low of $15.80 and closed yesterday at 32% above that low price at $20.92 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Potential upside of 135.8% exists for Healthcare Servs, based on a current level of $20.92 and analysts' average consensus price target of $49.33. Healthcare Servs shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.61 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $25.08.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and food services. The Company offers its services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals. Healthcare Services operates in the United States and Canada.

