Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hca Healthcare I (NYSE:HCA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Hca Healthcare I (NYSE:HCA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $139.10 and $140.38 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Hca Healthcare I may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Hca Healthcare I (NYSE:HCA) defies analysts with a current price ($141.80) 19.9% above its average consensus price target of $113.63. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $144.45, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $131.87.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. offers health care services. The Hospital provides diagnosis, treatments, consultancy, nursing, surgeries, and other services, as well as medical education, physician resource center, and training programs. HCA Healthcare serves patients in the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hca Healthcare I have traded between a low of $110.31 and a high of $150.17 and closed yesterday at $141.80, which is 29% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

