Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hca Healthcare I (NYSE:HCA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Hca Healthcare I (NYSE:HCA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $133.84 and $136.27 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Hca Healthcare I may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Based on a current price of $128.16, Hca Healthcare I is currently 11.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $113.63. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $133.65 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $146.17.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. offers health care services. The Hospital provides diagnosis, treatments, consultancy, nursing, surgeries, and other services, as well as medical education, physician resource center, and training programs. HCA Healthcare serves patients in the United States.

Over the past year, Hca Healthcare I has traded in a range of $110.31 to $151.97 and closed yesterday at $128.16, 16% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

