Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Haynes Intl Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Haynes Intl Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $21.06 and $22.18 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Haynes Intl Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Haynes Intl Inc have traded between a low of $21.99 and a high of $39.04 and closed yesterday at $21.58, which is -2% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets high performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace and chemical processing industries.

Potential upside of 134.0% exists for Haynes Intl Inc, based on a current level of $21.58 and analysts' average consensus price target of $50.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.80 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $32.12.

