Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hawaiian Holding (NASDAQ:HA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Hawaiian Holding (NASDAQ:HA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $27.49 and $27.86 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Hawaiian Holding may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. provides scheduled and charter air transportation of passengers, cargo, and mail. The Company provides its services among the islands of Hawaii and between Hawaii and several West Coast gateway cities and destinations in the South Pacific.

Over the past year, Hawaiian Holding has traded in a range of $22.92 to $33.68 and closed yesterday at $27.76, 21% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Potential upside of 75.9% exists for Hawaiian Holding, based on a current level of $27.76 and analysts' average consensus price target of $48.82. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.77, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $27.58.

