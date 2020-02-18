Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $97.06 and $97.49 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Hasbro Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) is currently priced 0.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $97.67. Hasbro Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $103.06 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $106.68.

Over the past year, Hasbro Inc has traded in a range of $82.88 to $126.56 and closed yesterday at $97.71, 18% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Hasbro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets toys, games, interactive software, puzzles, and infant products internationally. The Company's products include a variety of games, including traditional board, card, hand-held electronic, trading card, role-playing, and DVD games, as well as electronic learning aids and puzzles.

