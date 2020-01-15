Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $59.35 and $59.47 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Hartford Finl Sv may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Based on a current price of $59.84, Hartford Finl Sv is currently 0.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $59.46. Hartford Finl Sv shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $60.85 and support at its 200-day MA of $57.27.

Hartford Finl Sv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $62.75 and a 52-week low of $44.05 and closed yesterday at 36% above that low price at $59.84 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides a range of insurance products. The Company's products include property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual funds. Hartford Financial Services Group operates in the United States.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hartford Finl Sv. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hartford Finl Sv in search of a potential trend change.